Teenagers charged after carjacking in Oldbury where man was threatened with BB gun

By Eleanor LawsonOldbury

Two teenagers have been charged after an armed carjacking in Oldbury early yesterday morning.

The incident took place on Bloxcidge Street. Picture: Google
The incident took place in Bloxcidge Street just before 4.10am on Wednesday, where two teenagers threatened the driver of a Toyota with a firearm.

They then ordered him to hand over his keys before taking the vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle within half-an-hour of the incident, near to Small Heath in Birmingham.

A BB gun and a knife were recovered from inside of the car, with further forensic examinations now taking place.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident and they have since been charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm. They cannot be named due to legal reasons.

They were remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.



