Teenagers charged after carjacking in Oldbury where man was threatened with BB gun

The incident took place on Bloxcidge Street. Picture: Google

The incident took place in Bloxcidge Street just before 4.10am on Wednesday, where two teenagers threatened the driver of a Toyota with a firearm.

They then ordered him to hand over his keys before taking the vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle within half-an-hour of the incident, near to Small Heath in Birmingham.

A BB gun and a knife were recovered from inside of the car, with further forensic examinations now taking place.

Two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident and they have since been charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm. They cannot be named due to legal reasons.