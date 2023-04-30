Notification Settings

Five high-performance cars linked to crime seized from hospital car park

By Lisa O'Brien

Five cars linked with drug crime and other criminal activity have been seized by police from a hospital car park.

The cars seized from Solihull Hospital car park
Concerns were raised that the high-performance cars, including one worth £30,000, had been left in Solihull Hospital's car park for more than three weeks.

Staff also saw suspicious behaviour around the cars in the late hours of the night and reports were made to police.

Officers from the St Alphege neighbourhood team carried out intelligence checks on the cars.

The checks revealed that all five cars were connected to criminal activity, including drug crime, and officers swiftly seized them.

They are now being forensically examined.

Sergeant Matt Harris, neighbourhood policing supervisor for St Alphege, said: “Our neighbourhood officers deal with issues that you tell us are important for us to deal with.

“We listened to hospital security staff and acted on this information. We found the cars were being stored at the hospital car park and used when needed and have been linked to criminal activity.

“The hospital had put fixed-penalty notices on the cars and we worked with them to help get the cars removed.

“Intelligence we receive can be crucial, so please tell us about suspicious activity or if you know people involved in crime, so that we can step in and take action.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

