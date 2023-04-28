Notification Settings

Third person arrested in Kelvin Ward murder investigation

By Eleanor Lawson

An 18-year-old man has become the third person to be arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was attacked in a street.

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich earlier this month

Kelvin Ward was fatally stabbed on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, earlier this month.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The family of the 50-year-old have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

"Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

