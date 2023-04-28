Third person arrested in Kelvin Ward murder investigation

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich earlier this month

Kelvin Ward was fatally stabbed on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, earlier this month.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The family of the 50-year-old have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.