Chris Johnson QPM

Chris Johnson QPM spent his whole career working for his local force West Midlands Police rising from a Bobby to be Assistant Chief Constable before being given his devastating diagnosis in 2018.

Tributes poured in after the 55-year-old's death on Thursday was confirmed on social media by Alan Baldwin, the CEO of Practice to Progress, which Chris had worked for after his retirement.

Mr Baldwin said: "It is with the greatest of regret that I share the sad news that our dear friend and colleague here at Practice to Progress, Chris Johnson QPM, has passed away following his truly courageous battle with motor neurone disease. Our thoughts at this sad time are with Sharon his wife and their children.

"Chris worked with us as an assessor, mentor and our lead for quality assurance since he retired from West Midlands Police. His eye for detail and understanding of people was only surpassed by his courage, sense of humour and drive to help others.

"He was an immense man. We will truly miss him and all of us will spend time reflecting on the impact he had on us individually and the difference he made."

West Midlands Police posted a tribute on Twitter, which said: "It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the death of former ACC Chris Johnson on Thursday.

"Chris was an inspiration, who was open about his illness but never let it define him. Our thoughts are with his family today and all of his colleagues in policing."

The West Mids Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster tweeted: "With great sadness the PCC and his team mourn the passing of Chris Johnson. Chris was an inspirational police officer and leader, who made a huge contribution to the Force and became a champion for those living with MND. Our thoughts are with his wife Sharon and Chris's family."

Former West Midlands Chief Constable Sir Dave Thompson praised his old assistant who he had promoted to be one of the force's top cops.

He tweeted: "An incredibly sad day. @ChrisJohnsonQPM was an amazing man and police leader. Great values. Always had time for people. Inspirational as he faced MND . He leaves a huge legacy and many friends at West Midlands Police. Rest now friend."

Mr Johnson was appointed Commander of Dudley Police in 2014 after 23 years working across the force. He often spoke about the importance of communicating and working with all of the different communities in his patch.

Just months after being promoted to be Assistant Chief Constable in 2018 he was told he had Motor Neurone Disease, a terminal illness without a cure.