Cannock resident ordered to pay £600 after dropping cigarette butt in car park

Gemma Corns failed to pay a £75 fine and was eventually ordered to pay fines and costs of £608.

On August 12, 2022, Gemma Corns of Andover Place in Cannock, was seen discarding a cigarette end onto a car park in Hednesford.

After she failed to pay a £75 penalty notice, the council’s environmental health team embarked on legal action.

On March 23, Mrs Corns was convicted in her absence at Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates Court for the offence of littering and ordered to pay a total of £608 in fines and costs.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Cannock Chase Council takes littering very seriously and will prosecute offenders who do not pay fixed penalty notices.