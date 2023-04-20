Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cannock resident ordered to pay £600 after dropping cigarette butt in car park

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A Cannock resident has paid a high price for littering after being fined £608 for dropping a cigarette butt.

Gemma Corns failed to pay a £75 fine and was eventually ordered to pay fines and costs of £608.
Gemma Corns failed to pay a £75 fine and was eventually ordered to pay fines and costs of £608.

On August 12, 2022, Gemma Corns of Andover Place in Cannock, was seen discarding a cigarette end onto a car park in Hednesford.

After she failed to pay a £75 penalty notice, the council’s environmental health team embarked on legal action.

On March 23, Mrs Corns was convicted in her absence at Newcastle under Lyme Magistrates Court for the offence of littering and ordered to pay a total of £608 in fines and costs.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Cannock Chase Council takes littering very seriously and will prosecute offenders who do not pay fixed penalty notices.

"As always, please protect our environment, by keeping our District clean and disposing of your litter responsibly!"

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News