Teenager remains in custody in connection with double Wolverhampton stabbing

Marsh Lane, Wolverhampton

Two men, aged 22 and 19, were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Marsh Lane, around 6.30pm on Friday.

A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the stabbing. West Midlands Police confirmed he remains in custody today (Sunday)

One victim was reported to be critical condition while the other is in a serious but stable condition.

A major investigation was launched after the stabbing with detectives searching for CCTV footage of the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are studying CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses as our investigations continue.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting log number 3541 of 7 April.