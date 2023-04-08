Andrew Fennell, 36, of Stafford, had organised a series of events in memory of his grandfather who had been cared for by the trust's specialist nurses, but failed to pay in all of the proceeds. He pleaded guilty to fraud between July 7, 2021 and March 24, 2022.

On Thursday Cannock Magistrates Court heard he admitted the fraud on a basis including that the missing donations totalling £2,350 had been stolen from his home afterwards by party guests.

Chairman of the bench Mr Colin Porteous told Fennell: "We found that this offence was quite abhorrent. The trust placed in you in some respects was greater than that of an employee. You put yourself forward as a person of trust representing a very respected charity.

"That is why we have placed this offence in the highest category for harm."

The sums were collected at a public house on September 18, 2021 and from two charity cycle rides and two charity football matches held in Stafford and in Humberside, where the defendant has links.

Mr Rashad Mohammed, prosecuting, on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support said the fraud came to light following a tip-off that the defendant was not planning to transfer the £1,800 proceeds from an event held at The Crown Pub, in Hull.

"He made representations to members of the public on behalf of Macmillan and was collecting money for them from donations from individuals from within the community," Mr Mohammed said.

"Despite repeated efforts by two individuals at Macmillan, Fennell did not hand over any of the money. He made excuses after excuses about his accountant being on their holidays and despite making assurances that they would transfer the money, he never did.

"To this day none of the money has been recovered. Due to his lack of co-operation a decision was made to invite for a meeting to discuss matters. He failed to return the call," he added.

The court also heard that Fennell, a warehouseman, had previous convictions including a penalty notice for shoplifting dating to 2006.

Mr Simon Leach, defending, said: "He participated in a cycle charity ride on June 26, 2021 which raised just over £2,500 which was paid to the charity."

"He bitterly regrets what's happened," Mr Leach added.

Fennell, of West Way, Rowley Park, in Stafford, was given 24 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and 25 rehabilitation activity days with probation. He must pay £2,350 compensation and a victims' surcharge of £128.

After Thursday's sentencing hearing, Macmillan's chief financial officer Steve Clayton said: “We welcome today’s sentencing and hope it serves as a reminder that incidents of fraud, although rare, are taken extremely seriously.

“It is of utmost importance that the public have confidence that the money they raise and donate is going to help people living with cancer, and we will continue to take action against any wrongdoing.