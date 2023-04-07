Campaign to thwart wild bird egg thieves in rural areas

Rural and wildlife crime officers in Staffordshire are calling on the public to be vigilant as part of an joint annual operation to tackle the problem.

The officers want members of the public to report any behaviour that suggests that nests of wild birds are being interfered with, birds are being harmed or eggs are being taken.

The practise has been banned for many decades under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which states that all wild birds, their nests and eggs are protected species. However, offenders are still targeting rare breeding birds.

Operation Easter, co-ordinated by the National Wildlife Crime Unit, is aimed at tackling the problem by sharing intelligence with other forces and supporting enforcement action.

Detective Inspector Tim Boulton, of Staffordshire Police rural and wildlife crime unit, said: “We have a great and varied number of birds in the county and we have identified a number of hotspot areas where crimes may be committed.

“Officers are working with local partners, such as wildlife groups and nest watch schemes, to ensure that these areas are given the attention they need in order to protect the future of our wild birds.

“We are asking members of the public to let us know if they see people interfering with nests or taking eggs. Where possible, record what you see – as it may be useful evidence, but please do not put yourself in any danger doing so.”