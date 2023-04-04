Notification Settings

Man threatened to smash up Dudley Wetherspoon pub after being told he wasn't allowed in

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

A troublemaker who threatened to smash up a Wetherspoons pub in Dudley after he was told he wasn't allowed in has been found guilty after he failed to turn up for his trial.

Kamil Zazaczkowski threatened to smash up The Full Moon in Dudley

Kamil Zazaczkowski was convicted of threatening to damage or destroy property and possessing an offensive weapon at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday, after trying to get into The Full Moon in Dudley High Street on December 28 last year.

The court heard how the managers at the pub have had problems with Zazaczkowski, who lives in Shaw Road, Dudley, for a number of years.

Prosecutors said that despite being banned, he still attends the pub every few weeks. On December 28, 2022, the 39-year-old arrived at The Full Moon and asked if it was still open.

When manager Adam Kelly said "not for you", Zazaczkowski, threatened to return and smash the place up. Then defendant left and was seen returning with a brick, leading the manager to believe that he would carry out his threat.

Magistrates also heard how this was not the first occasion of such behaviour, with prosecutors saying he regularly goes to the pub in an "intoxicated state", and had threatened to throw a brick at the venue before, as well as causing issues for a previous manager.

After convicting Zazaczkowski in his absence, the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

