Dealer ordered to hand over almost £6k from proceeds of crime

By Deborah HardimanStaffordCrimePublished:

A drug dealer will have to pay almost £6,000 of his ill-gotten gains to the public purse.

Dominic Salmon
Heroin and crack cocaine valued between £8,000 and £9,000 along with £1,000 worth of brand new designer clothes with the tags still attached were seized at a house, in Stafford, at the time occupied by Dominic Andre Salmon.

The 36-year-old was jailed for six and a half years in August last year at the town's crown court after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

In March last year officers seized 28 deals of crack cocaine plus heroin from him. In March 2020 he was stopped in a silver Mercedes car in Stafford when £410 in cash was seized plus a phone known to police to be used in connection with drugs supply.

At a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act on Wednesday(22) Salmon, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay the court £5,648.97.

When he was sentenced Sergeant Thomas Fotherby, of Stafford Borough local policing team, said: “Ensuring Salmon was brought to justice for his crimes is a positive outcome, and will prevent further harm being caused in the communities where these harmful drugs were destined for.”

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

