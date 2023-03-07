Woman guilty of killing man she believed had stolen motorbike from her daughter's boyfriend

Kerry Fair has been found guilty of manslaughter after a man suffered fatal injuries when he was knocked off a motorbike in Kingstanding last year

Kerry Fair, 39, of Parkeston Crescent in Kingstanding, was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday after the court was told that she pursued the victim after being told he had stolen a motorbike belonging to her daughter's boyfriend.

Thomas Maguire had been travelling along Kings Road in Kingstanding on May 18 last year, when the bike he was on was hit by a car being driven by Fair.

Fair deliberately pursued the 30-year-old after being told that he had stolen the motorbike from her daughter’s boyfriend’s address hours earlier.

Moments before hitting the motorcycle, Fair was captured driving a Ford Focus speeds of between 76 and 86mph in a 30mph speed zone as she pursued Mr Maguire.

He was knocked off the motorcycle and Fair immediately fled the scene, leaving Mr Maguire seriously injured.

Thomas Maguire was killed after being knocked off the motorbike he was riding in Kingstanding

Fair abandoned the Focus on the side of the road where police later discovered it with a steering lock on and the engine still running.

Mr Maguire was taken to hospital by his friends where he remained in a critical condition for three weeks. He died on June 9 as a result of his injuries.

Fair’s wallet was found in the car's front door pocket and following further enquiries, she was arrested shortly after the collision.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police's Homicide Team, said: “At the speed she was travelling, at the very least she was reckless to the fact Thomas would be injured as a result of her actions that night.

“Had Fair applied emergency braking when she realised she was gaining rapidly on the motorbike, the collision could have been completely avoided, which inevitably could have prevented Thomas from being injured.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Thomas and I hope today’s verdict can bring them some closure.”