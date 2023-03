People with information are being urged to come forward

A suspect tried the door of a property in Leamore at around 4.15am on February 7.

Police have released an image of the man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "We want to speak to this man over an attempted burglary in Walsall.

"A man tried a house door in Bagnall Street, Leamore, at around 4.15am on February 7.