Jury shown shotgun allegedly used to murder 'Gummy Twin' John Jones

The scene in Caslon Crescent, Norton

John Jones, 36, known as one of two 'Gummy Twins', was shot in the chest in his Caslon Crescent home, in Norton, Stourbridge and his younger brother Sebastian was repeatedly stabbed, but survived the attack on February 25 last year.

Ravi Talware, Kevin Waldron and three youths allegedly entered the house and attacked the brothers while Scott Garrington allegedly assisted the enterprise.

At the hearing on Tuesday the jury was shown the cache of weapons recovered following the shooting, including a gun cartridge magazine, a shortened dark brown single-load shotgun, an imitation Glock air pistol, two large knives and a black bag.

The trial previously heard that the magazine was found outside the house at the scene, but the bag and the other items were found dumped in a wheelie bin by the residents at a property 16 miles away, in Northwood Park Road, in Bushbury, in Wolverhampton. DNA from one of the youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two other individuals were found on the bag's handles.

All six defendants deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms. Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Waldron, 41, and Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, also deny perverting the course of justice.

The three youths missed Tuesday's hearing due to a crash on the M6, which prevented them from being transported to Wolverhampton Crown Court.