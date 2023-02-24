Notification Settings

Two men arrested after police stop stolen car in Dudley

By Isabelle Parkin

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft after police spotted a suspected stolen car when on patrol in Dudley.

A knife that was recovered
Police were in Sharington Close on the evening of Wednesday, February 22 when they spotted the Ford C-Max, which had false plates and had been reported stolen.

One of the men was also arrested on suspicion of having a knife.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "They were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

"One of the men, in his 20s, remains in custody while investigations continue.

"The other, a man in his 30s, was released and dealt with via a community resolution."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

