Man charged with string of burglaries across Walsall

He appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court recently charged with eight burglary offences and was remanded into custody.

West Midlands Police said its investigations into the burglaries are continuing.

Inspector Pete Poolton, neighbourhood policing manager at Walsall neighbourhood policing unit, said: “We will continue to track down those that seek to offend within our neighbourhood.

“Please be vigilant and continue to pay extra attention to security.

"The weather is ever fluctuating, bringing days of frost which pose risks to those seeking to take opportunity of cars being left to defrost on your drive, please don’t give criminals the chance.”

There have been more than 20 burglaries since the end of December and police say they are keen to track down other suspects who could be involved.

People with information should contact live chat on the police force's website or by ringing 101, quoting crime number 20/107373/23.