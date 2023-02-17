Police trying to trace man wanted on suspicion of wounding

Izoel Crudu, 26, is also known as Diego and from the Handsworth area.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 999.
People can also get in touch via live chat on West Midlands Police's website or on 101, quoting 20/1055921/22.
Police are trying to trace a man wanted on suspicion of wounding.
Izoel Crudu, 26, is also known as Diego and from the Handsworth area.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 999.
People can also get in touch via live chat on West Midlands Police's website or on 101, quoting 20/1055921/22.