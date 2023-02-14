Two more teenagers appear before Crown Court charged with Bailey Atkinson's murder

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Sonny Loveridge, 18, from Bloxwich, along with a 17-year-old Walsall boy, who cannot be named due to his age, join three other teenagers charged with the murder of 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, who also cannot be named due to their age, previously appeared in court over Bailey's death in the early hours of January 28 on Walsall High Street.

He was stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.