Jailed: Reckless driver going at almost twice the speed limit before killing pedestrian

Earl Falconer has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Photo: West Midlands Police

Earl Falconer, 32, of Woodbury Road, Northfield was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard how he topped 70mph as he drove along Hagley Road West, Quinton, on the evening of November 27 2020, almost twice the speed limit of 40mph.

Falconer then failed to see 46-year-old Nicholas Brown who was crossing the road near Dovegate Surgery.

Mr Brown was hit by a VW Golf driven by the then-30-year-old and died at the scene.

West Midlands Police said that he was found to have cannabis in his system when he was arrested.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in November 2020. Photo: SnapperSK

Falconer has now been jailed for seven years for causing death by dangerous driving and must serve at least three and a half years before he can be released. He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and will have to take an extended driving test before he can get his licence back.

Detective Constable Katie Lees, from West Midland Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It’s taken over two years for the court case to conclude and I hope the family of Nicholas can now get some closure.

“Earl Falconer was driving under the influence of drugs and almost at double the speed limit. Both factors played a huge part in his judgement. His recklessness led to an innocent person losing their life and justice for his actions have now been served.”