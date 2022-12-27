Notification Settings

Tributes paid as Birmingham nightclub stabbing victim named as footballer Cody Fisher

By Adam SmithDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The 23-year-old man stabbed to death in Birmingham night club on Boxing Night has been named as non-league footballer Cody Fisher.

Cody Fisher
Cody Fisher

Tributes from friends and the non-league community flooded Twitter and Facebook.

West Midlands Police confirmed Cody was killed at Crane nightclub.

His family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time."

Ex-Walsall star Darren Byfield paid tribute to his former player at Stratford Town.

He said: "Saw the tweets earlier about the boy getting stabbed in Digbeth and only just found out it was a player I signed while at Stratford Town.

"Cody Fisher RIEP, Your family will be in my prayers."

Cody played for Stratford Town FC, Stourbridge Town and Bromsgrove Sporting and had been signed to Pro Vision sports management.

Player liaison officer Victoria Kate Gray said: "I can't believe it. RIP Cody, my thoughts are with your family."

Cody's gym partner, Ollie Taylor, posted an emotional tribute to his friend.

He said: "Cody man, no words. My gym partner, what a genuine and kind hearted boy. Love you bro, pray for justice."

Friend Jordan Goddard tweeted: "Feel absolutely empty. Heartbroken. Couldn’t wish to meet a nicer human being always smiling always good energy . I will miss you forever my brother. Love you to pieces."

