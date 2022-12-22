Notification Settings

The Monster of Cannock Chase: Chilling story of how police caught child killer re-told using Express & Star archive

By Mark Morris

The latest article in our True Crime series on Express & Star + tells the chilling story of a child killer who vied in prison with Moors Murderer Ian Brady for the title of most hated man in Britain.

Raymond Morris vied with Moors Murderer Ian Brady over who was the most notorious.
Cannock Chase murderer Raymond Morris was jailed for life for the murder of a seven-year-old girl and the attempted abduction of a ten-year-old girl.

But cops think he may well have been responsible for several other horrific crimes in the region.

He was caught only after a lengthy police investigation involving hundreds of officers. And it was his love of cars and his Walsall accent that led detectives to his door.

When Morris was convicted, screams of "hang him" rang out from a 200-strong crowd which had assembled outside the court building in Stafford.

So hated was he, that a petition to restore the death penalty just for his benefit gained serious momentum.

Express & Star journalists covered the case at the time, and even distributed Wanted posters as police searched for a suspected serial killer in the region.

By delving deeply into our archive we've been able to tell the story in more detail than ever before.

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

