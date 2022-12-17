Notification Settings

HGV seized after attempted theft of 13 fuel drums in Wolverhampton

WolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A HGV has been seized by police after allegedly being involved in the attempted theft of 13 drums of fuel.

This happened in fields off Wolverhampton Road near Hollybush Garden Centre overnight on Thursday.

Officers are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

PCSO Louise Jones shared images of the lorry that had been seized in the incident.

