Man charged with murder of 51-year-old in Oldbury

Simon West

Police found Simon West with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at around 5.40pm on Saturday, December 10.

The 51-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died on Wednesday evening.

Arslan Farooq has been charged with murder and dangerous driving and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 24-year-old, from Erdington, Birmingham, was remanded into custody to appear before the city's crown court next Tuesday.

In a tribute, his family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather.

"He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed.”