Man charged with murder of 51-year-old in Oldbury

By Lisa O'Brien

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Oldbury.

Police found Simon West with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Wolverhampton Road at around 5.40pm on Saturday, December 10.

The 51-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died on Wednesday evening.

Arslan Farooq has been charged with murder and dangerous driving and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 24-year-old, from Erdington, Birmingham, was remanded into custody to appear before the city's crown court next Tuesday.

In a tribute, his family said: "Simon was a loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and recently grandfather.

"He was loved by everybody he met and will be deeply missed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide team at West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website and quote log 2958 of December 10.

