Man turned into 'fireball' after being doused with fuel and set alight on Dudley petrol station forecourt, court hears

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Jordan Oliver, who had been sitting in the driver's seat of a Jeep, suffered "significant burns" during a car fire on the forecourt of the Texaco garage in Himley Road, Gornal Wood, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

Grant Thomas and Stephen Burden are standing trial after both defendants denied attempting to murder him on the evening of June 2.

Opening the case, prosecutor Paul Spratt said the pair had turned up to the petrol station in a VW, with Burden driving the car and Thomas as one of his passengers.

A Jeep had also been parked on the petrol station forecourt.

Mr Spratt told the court that the driver of the Jeep and two passengers from the VW, who were accompanying Burden and Thomas, went into the shop and there appeared to be some grievances between them.

Meanwhile, Mr Oliver who had been a passenger in the Jeep moved into the driver's seat of the vehicle.

Mr Spratt said Thomas could be seen holding a can and handed a bottle to Burden as they stood on the petrol station forecourt.

"Thomas and Burden separately fill each receptacle with fuel," he said.

He told the jury that it was Burden who then approached the Jeep and dispensed the fuel before lighting it potentially with a lighter given to him by Thomas.

Mr Spratt added: "Mr Oliver goes up like a fireball in the driver's seat. Instant pandemonium ensues."

He said Mr Oliver had suffered "very significant burns" to his body as a result of the incident.

The court heard that Burden surrendered himself to a police station days later following an appeal, while Thomas was detained a little while later.

"We cannot know what caused such an event, but what did happen you may conclude, a plan was aired," Mr Spratt told the jury.

"We say Stephen Burden and Grant Thomas acted with one mind.

"The prosecution's case is the acts they did together when completed were to kill Jordan Oliver."

He said the incident had also been captured on CCTV, which would be shown to the jury throughout the course of the trial.

Grant Thomas, aged 30, of Turners Hill Road, Lower Gornal, and Stephen Burden, 31, of Wilkinson Road, in Moxley, Darlaston, both deny attempted murder.

Burden admits grievous bodily harm with intent, while Thomas denies that charge.