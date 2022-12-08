Oldbury man with knife jailed after trying to dodge police operation at West Bromwich bus station

Daniel Jones, from Oldbury, will spend Christmas behind bars after he was sentenced to 30 weeks

Daniel Jones, of Dudley Road East in Oldbury, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article when he appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.

He was found in possession of the blade during the operation at West Bromwich Bus Station. He has now been sentenced to 30 weeks in prison.

Officers saw Jones actively attempt to avoid the arch during an operation as part of an ongoing campaign to reduced knife crime.

The knife arch scans people as they walk through it.

Jones, who initially attempted to run off, was detained and searched, with officers recovering a knife.

In addition to the prison sentence, Jones was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187. Magistrates ordered that the knife be destroyed.

Inspector Lee Davies, head of the Safer Travel Policing Team, said: “This sentence sends a message that carrying knives will not be tolerated and it also shows the value of our proactive work to reduce the fear of crime and provide reassurance on our public transport network.

“We conduct these operations on a regular basis across the region acting on intelligence. Tackling knife crime is a force priority and we will continue to carry out these operations to get knives off our streets and make our communities safer.”