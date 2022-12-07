Notification Settings

Police appeal after attempted burglary in Shifnal

By Dominic Robertson

Witnesses are being sought after an attempted burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Shifnal
Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer, Steven Breese, said that the incident took place at a home on Aston Road, Shifnal, between 11pm on Thursday, December 1, and and 3pm on Friday, December 2.

PCSO Breese said: "The offender or offenders tried to force entry to the home but were disturbed by the occupants."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00130 of 02122022

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

Chief Reporter

