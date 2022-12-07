Police appeal after attempted burglary in Shifnal

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Shifnal

Shifnal and Albrighton Police Community Support Officer, Steven Breese, said that the incident took place at a home on Aston Road, Shifnal, between 11pm on Thursday, December 1, and and 3pm on Friday, December 2.

PCSO Breese said: "The offender or offenders tried to force entry to the home but were disturbed by the occupants."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00130 of 02122022