Harrowing reports of West Midlands domestic abuse raised with minister

Jess Phillips MP with Nicky Brennan

West Midlands Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan has handed over her investigation into the crime and the financial link to Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence.

It highlights the impact of the issue in the region – with one victim saying they can’t leave the perpetrator due to being stuck with “no money (and) no place to go”.

The report contains numerous accounts from female victims of abuse, whose situation has been made even worse by spiralling bills and escalating outgoings.

Many of those who took part in the investigation said they were now unable to leave their abuser or had been further controlled by economic abuse.

Ms Brennan, who has now called on the Government to take six steps to help victims of abuse, said: “This report has been based on the real-life experiences and voices of women who are victims of abuse living in the West Midlands.

“Their harrowing stories and cries for help cannot be ignored or brushed aside by Government any longer.

“In the four months it has taken to research and write this report we have had three Prime Ministers. The chaotic and shambolic leadership has delayed action, caused further instability and consequences for victims in which the Government must take responsibility for the harm they have caused and move quickly to address this before issues get worse.”

The six steps include an increased uplift to victims’ services, a commitment to provide a multi-year funding strategy in line with inflation, overhaul of the child maintenance service, commitment for increased number of specialist refuge bed spaces in the West Midlands, an overhaul in how Universal Credit works for victims of domestic abuse, and a commitment to working towards a whole culture change.

Meanwhile,some of the comments included in the document – from a range of different people – say they are concerned they might be killed, while others said their situation was “very abusive” and one reported her partner “takes the children’s things”.

Another described herself as a “beaten wreck”.

Other comments contained in the findings included: “I cannot leave my abuser I am stuck. No money, no place to go. Sometimes I think he will kill me” and “doesn’t pay child maintenance as a way for me to message him to chase it.”

Shadow domestic violence and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who is MP for Birmingham Yardley, said: “This is a significant report and I thank West Midlands Victims’ Commissioner Nicky Brennan for all her work on highlighting the plight of dozens of women across the West Midlands.