Man charged with murder of teenager who died in hospital days after being stabbed

Akeem Bailey was found with serious injuries on Springfield Street, Ladywood, at about 6pm last Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he was put into an induced coma, but police say he died on Friday night.

A 17-year-old boy, who was also injured and taken to hospital, has since been discharged.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We'll be doing all we can to support Akeem’s loved ones during this deeply distressing time.

“We are continuing to work with the community and are still appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you don’t want to speak to us, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously. Tell them what you know, not who you are.”

Zechariah Nelson, aged 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, wounding and possession of a bladed article.