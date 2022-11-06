Cash stolen from shop till during robbery in Willenhall

Do you know this man?

A man walked into a shop in Union Street and asked for bottles in a glass cabinet at the rear of the store.

Police say he then reached over the counter and used the till key to open the till door and took an undisclosed quantity of cash.

He also pushed a member of staff into furniture before leaving the shop.

It happened at around 2.45pm on September 28.

Walsall Police have now released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

