Man appears in court charged with murdering Wolverhampton taxi driver

Anakh Singh, an ABC Cars employee, was found in a critical condition in Nine Elms Lane, Park Village,on Sunday morning and despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tomasz Margol, 35, has appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with his murder.

Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Merridale, wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name through a Polish interpreter. No pleas were taken and there was no application for bail.