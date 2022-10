The blue Volkswagen was pulled over by police as the driver was 'wearing a balaclava'

The class B drug was found in a stop and search of the driver, who police have established was not insured.

West Midlands Police has now seized the car and reported the driver to court.

Dudley Town Police said on Twitter: "On patrol we have stopped this car as the driver was wearing a balaclava. We detained him for a search and located cannabis.