Two men arrested after alleged assault on staff member at Wolverhampton McDonald's

McDonalds , Dudley street , Wolverhampton ..

Police were called to the McDonald's restaurant on Dudley Street, Wolverhampton around 7am on Monday, October 24, following reports of an assault on a member of staff.

Officers arrested two men, age 23 and 27, shortly after they left the city centre restaurant.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We were called to McDonald’s in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, shortly before 7am following reports of an assault on a member of staff.

"Officers arrested two men, age 23 and 27, shortly after they left the restaurant on suspicion of assault, public order offences and drugs possession.

"Both remain in custody for questioning."

A spokesperson from McDonald's said: "“The safety and security of our people and customers is our absolute priority.

"Violence has absolutely no place in our restaurants, and we are shocked and appalled by this behaviour. The police were called immediately to the incident, and we are assisting them with any enquires.