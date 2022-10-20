Notification Settings

Student caught on film fighting in Walsall street guilty of violent disorder

By Deborah Hardiman

A student who suffered a broken nose in a fight outside homes in a Walsall street has been found guilty of violent disorder.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kevin Gill, 23, was in the middle of the clash which erupted between two groups at the junction of Lewis Street and Croft Street in Birchills, Walsall, on June 10, 2020.

Cricket bats, stumps, pool cues, poles and knuckledusters were used when the violence erupted near a school during the first Covid lockdown resulting in at least four people suffering injuries, including a man who was knocked unconscious.

In a unanimous verdict the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found the university pharmaceutical student guilty following the trial involving two other defendants. However, the jury cleared his co-defendants Adal Mohammed and Asam Hussain, both aged 24, of the same charge.

The jury was previously shown footage of Gill dressed in a distinctive jacket amid one group as it advanced along the street in the melee that was captured on film.

Judge Carmel Wall told the Mohammed and Asam, both of Lewis Street, that they were free to go. Gill, of Selborne Street, Chuckery, was granted bail and sentencing was adjourned for reports to a date to be fixed.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

