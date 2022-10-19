Car key burglar locked up for more than five years after month-long crime spree

Leo Joe

Leo Joe broke into homes across Birmingham and Solihull between February 10 and March 9.

He would tour the streets in the early hours of the morning looking for cars to take, including stealing a top-of-the-range Jaguar F-Pace, Volkswagens, Mercedes and Skodas from homes in Yardley, Castle Bromwich, Stechford, Small Heath and Sheldon.

The 19-year-old was caught thanks to the forensic work of officers, who were also able to link Joe’s clothing to several of the offences using CCTV.

Following his arrest, officers from the burglary, photos were found on his phone further incriminating him.

His mobile phone search history revealed that on more than one occasion he looked for false registrations of the cars that were stolen.

Joe, of The Radleys, Sheldon, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years detention in a youth offender’s institute at Birmingham Crown Court.

Investigating officer PC Chris Senter, from the burglary - high harm team at West Midlands Police, said: “Joe’s actions wreaked havoc across Birmingham and Solihull, causing misery to many.

“He left people in fear after forcing entry into their homes while they slept and treated the streets like his own personal car shopping experience.