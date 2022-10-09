Gunshots fired in Walsall believed to be part of 'targeted attack'

Sneyd Lane. Photo: Google

Shots were fired on Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich, Walsall, just before 10.30am on October 6, resulting in police being called.

Nobody was hurt but the road was sealed off for forensic evidence.

Currently, nobody has been arrested, and police say they are still trying to trace the suspect, with witnesses being spoken to.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a shot was fired on Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich just before 10.30am on October 6.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and we have no reported injuries.

"We sealed off the scene for forensic recovery and we have spoken to witnesses.

"Our efforts to trace the suspect are ongoing.