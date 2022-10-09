Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gunshots fired in Walsall believed to be part of 'targeted attack'

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Police believe gunshots heard in Walsall this week were part of a targeted attack.

Sneyd Lane. Photo: Google
Sneyd Lane. Photo: Google

Shots were fired on Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich, Walsall, just before 10.30am on October 6, resulting in police being called.

Nobody was hurt but the road was sealed off for forensic evidence.

Currently, nobody has been arrested, and police say they are still trying to trace the suspect, with witnesses being spoken to.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after a shot was fired on Sneyd Lane in Bloxwich just before 10.30am on October 6.

"We believe it was a targeted attack and we have no reported injuries.

"We sealed off the scene for forensic recovery and we have spoken to witnesses.

"Our efforts to trace the suspect are ongoing.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has any information and hasn’t spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 1258 of October 6."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News