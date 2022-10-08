Two men from Halesowen and man from Birmingham charged with murder after fatal stabbing

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz

West Midlands Police has charged the men with the murder of Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz who died after being stabbed in Coventry.

Adam Razaaq, aged 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both from Halesowen; and Mohammed Faisal, 29, from Handsworth, were remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today.

They have also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a stab wound near the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road on Sunday evening.

Police say that man was not seriously injured.

Three other men arrested earlier this week have been bailed as enquiries into the death of 52-year-old Mr Nawaz continue.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with their investigation and mobile phone, dashcam footage, or other information, can be uploaded at mipp.police.uk.

People can contact West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, and by calling 101.