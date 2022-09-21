Pensioner charged with intent to supply drugs after roadside stop-and-search

Staffordshire Police stopped a red Peugeot 208 on the A38 in Alrewas at 1pm on Wednesday, September 14. Officers found a quantity of cash as well as class A drugs which had been discarded from the car.
David Graham Johnson, 81, of Shrewsbury Road in Stretton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He has has since been charged with the offence, appearing before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.
Mr Johnson has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 14 October.