Pensioner charged with intent to supply drugs after roadside stop-and-search

The 81-year-old has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Staffordshire Police stopped a red Peugeot 208 on the A38 in Alrewas at 1pm on Wednesday, September 14. Officers found a quantity of cash as well as class A drugs which had been discarded from the car.

David Graham Johnson, 81, of Shrewsbury Road in Stretton, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He has has since been charged with the offence, appearing before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.