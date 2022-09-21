Man left with fractured eye socket and two others injured during attack in Wolverhampton city centre

King Street - Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a disorder on King Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying their attackers.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to disorder in King Street, Wolverhampton, at just before 3.30am on Monday.

"A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket; while a 21-year-old man and woman aged 25 sustained minor injuries.

"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries as we seek to identify their attackers.