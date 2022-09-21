Man left with fractured eye socket and two others injured during attack in Wolverhampton city centre

Police were called to reports of a disorder on King Street in the early hours of Monday morning.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket, while two others sustained minor injuries.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying their attackers.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to disorder in King Street, Wolverhampton, at just before 3.30am on Monday.
"A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket; while a 21-year-old man and woman aged 25 sustained minor injuries.
"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries as we seek to identify their attackers.
"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/815736/22."