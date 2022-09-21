Notification Settings

Man left with fractured eye socket and two others injured during attack in Wolverhampton city centre

By Nathan Rowe

A man was rushed to hospital with a fractured eye socket and two others were injured after an attack in Wolverhampton city centre.

King Street - Google Maps
Police were called to reports of a disorder on King Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket, while two others sustained minor injuries.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying their attackers.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to disorder in King Street, Wolverhampton, at just before 3.30am on Monday.

"A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket; while a 21-year-old man and woman aged 25 sustained minor injuries.

"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries as we seek to identify their attackers.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/815736/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

