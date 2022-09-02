Jail time for spitting at officer and racially abusing bystanders at Birmingham New Street

Daniel Barker

Daniel Barker was initially arrested by officers dealing with reports of a fight outside Birmingham New Street Station at 9.10pm on August 25.

A hearing at Walsall Magistrates Court was told that when the officers arrived they found the defendant in a drunken state and swearing loudly and making racial slurs at members of staff and the public.

He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and while being restrained he spat at the arresting officer resulting in him being charged with assaulting an emergency worker and for racially aggravated public order.

As Barker was being taken to custody he racially abused the officer in charge of his care in the vehicle and on arrival at the cells continued to verbally abuse the custody sergeant.

In his police interview he apologised for his behaviour and was described at that point of being unable to continue watching video footage of the incident as he found it distressing.

Barker, of Chatterly Drive, Stoke-on -Trent, was found guilty of five counts of racially aggravated public order and one count of assault. He was jailed for three months and ordered to pay £154 victims' surcharge for his actions.