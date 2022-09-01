Dominic Salmon

Dominic Andre Salmon, 36, was at a house in Stafford when officers seized '28 deals of crack cocaine' from his left trouser pocket, while heroin and crack cocaine was found in his rucksack.

The drugs were seized on March 9, 2022, and were valued between £8,000 and £9,000, along with £1,000 worth of brand-new designer clothes with the tags still attached.

Back in March 2020, Salmon was stopped in a silver Mercedes car in Stafford.

Following a search, an officer found £410 in cash and three mobile phones.

One of the phones had two SIM cards and was known to police to be used in connection with drugs supply.

Officers seized a mobile phone from another man on July 1, 2020 – this phone showed Salmon was involved in drugs supply.

Then on July 10, 2020, Salmon was stopped and searched in Stafford, resulting in £191.23 and two mobile phones being seized.

Salmon was then arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on August 26.

He was jailed for six and a half years.