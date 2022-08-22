Huge cannabis farm discovered inside former West Bromwich Magistrates Court

.

West Midlands Police made the discovery in Lombard Street West on Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "We've discovered a large cannabis factory in the former West Bromwich Magistrates Court building.

"It's estimated there are more than 2,000 plants which we're now in the process of seizing.

"The drugs den was found in Lombard Street West after we acted on information at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remains in custody for questioning.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle.

"As the plants won't then end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime, and they won’t ruin lives.