Sniffer dogs help police crack down on illegal tobacco and vapes in Walsall raids

Willenhall Police

The operation saw bags of illegal products seized in an attempt to crack down on the illicit trade.

They were carried out in conjunction with trading standard officers and took place on Friday, August 19.

Willenhall Police

Photographs of the results show bags full of illegal products, which have been removed from circulation.

Sniffer dogs Bran, YoYo Cooper were on hand from B.W.Y. Canine Ltd to sniff out the goods.

Willenhall Police

Willenhall Police tweeted: "Fantastic operation with @BWYK9 and @SavvyShopper6 Walsall Trading Standards and immigration. All of the illegal tobacco and vapes were seized in Walsall. Thanks to Bran, YoYo and Cooper the detection dogs."

Willenhall Police