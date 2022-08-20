Notification Settings

Sniffer dogs help police crack down on illegal tobacco and vapes in Walsall raids

By Nathan RoweWalsallCrimePublished:

Illegal tobacco products and vapes have been sniffed out across Walsall thanks to a series of targeted police raids.

Willenhall Police
The operation saw bags of illegal products seized in an attempt to crack down on the illicit trade.

They were carried out in conjunction with trading standard officers and took place on Friday, August 19.

Willenhall Police

Photographs of the results show bags full of illegal products, which have been removed from circulation.

Sniffer dogs Bran, YoYo Cooper were on hand from B.W.Y. Canine Ltd to sniff out the goods.

Willenhall Police

Willenhall Police tweeted: "Fantastic operation with @BWYK9 and @SavvyShopper6 Walsall Trading Standards and immigration. All of the illegal tobacco and vapes were seized in Walsall. Thanks to Bran, YoYo and Cooper the detection dogs."

Willenhall Police

"While people think it's just a cheap packet of cigarettes the money goes to organised crime and people trafficking rings."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

