Youth admits machete attack in Walsall

Published:

A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to wounding a man who was attacked with machete in Walsall due to a feud between families.

The scene at Croft Street, Walsall
The scene at Croft Street, Walsall

The victim Tahir Mahmood was set upon by two males, in Croft Street, Birchills, on January 24 as he headed to work at about 4.30 in the morning.

A youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, admitted wounding with intent and admitted possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(15).

Judge Benjamin Nicholls said: "You must understand that this is a serious matter that you have pleaded guilty to and the court will keep all its options open. You could be sent to prison."

Following a trial in June, Shafiq Ur Rehman, aged 18, of Mary Street also Birchills was found to have carried out the attack on Mr Mahmood. Due to Rehman's learning disability he was found not fit to plead, but the jury found him responsible.

The matter was adjourned for reports.

