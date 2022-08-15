Police appeal after Wolverhampton church vandalised twice causing over £1,000 in damage

West Midlands Police want to speak to these people after a church was vandalised in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police issued the call after Life City Church on Westbury Street, Wolverhampton was vandalised on two occasions - once around 3am on Saturday, June 11 and then again after midnight on Monday, June 13.

The damage caused will cost in excess of £1,000 after four windows were smashed.

The hunt for the vandals is continuing and now West Midlands Police has released an image of three individuals that they would like to speak with.

The police want to speak with two men and a woman in connection with the damage.

Life City Church, Westbury Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Simon Woodward, pastor of Life City Church said: "We do a lot for the community and we're a new church but this is costing us a considerable amount whilst we couldbe spending this money on other things such as our community work.

"We do lots of social action work such as coffee mornings and help feed people, but having to pay for these new windows doesn't help at all."

Wolverhampton Police said on Twitter: "Can you help us find these people?

"A church has been targeted by vandals on two occasions, the damage has cost in excess of £1,000.

"Windows were smashed at the church on Westbury St, Wolverhampton around 3am on June 11. It happened again after midnight on June 13.

"Officers have been working to trace those responsible and would like to speak to these two men and woman in connection with the damage.

"If anybody saw anything, or has information, please come forward. Chat to us on our website: west-midlands.police.uk