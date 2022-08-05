Notification Settings

Woman arrested after Wolverhampton city centre disturbance

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A woman was arrested after a disturbance on a Wolverhampton city centre street.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Castle Yard, just off Princess Street, in Wolverhampton at around 3.15pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance.

They found and arrested a 21-year-old woman from the city on suspicion of assault and harassment.

The woman remains in police custody while investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Castle Yard in Wolverhampton shortly after 3.15pm today (Friday) following a report of a disturbance.

"A 21-year-old woman from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment. She remains in police custody at this time."

