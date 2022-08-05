Woman arrested after Wolverhampton city centre disturbance

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Castle Yard, just off Princess Street, in Wolverhampton at around 3.15pm on Friday after reports of a disturbance.
They found and arrested a 21-year-old woman from the city on suspicion of assault and harassment.
The woman remains in police custody while investigations continue.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Castle Yard in Wolverhampton shortly after 3.15pm today (Friday) following a report of a disturbance.
"A 21-year-old woman from Wolverhampton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and harassment. She remains in police custody at this time."