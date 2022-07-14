Terrifying video shows vandals 'petrol bombing' cars on 'lawless' Walsall street

One of the car fires on The Broadway. Photo: Bearded Broz

Police have installed a camera in the area in response to the trouble, in which six cars on The Broadway have been set alight in four separate incidents over a nine-day period.

One clip shows two men getting out of a car and approaching a white Mercedes which goes up in flames seconds later.

In other footage, flames and plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of another car after it had been set alight, with a firefighter trying to control the blaze.

Further footage from the dramatic aftermath of one of the arson attacks, shows plumes of smoke billowing into the air firefighter attempt to tackle the furious orange flames.

The burnt out remains of two targeted cars. Photo: Bearded Broz

The footage has been shared by Bearded Broz, a Facebook community group, which has also included photos of the burnt out remains of other cars left on people's driveways.

The spate of car fires, has led the group to brand the area 'lawless Walsall', and is appealing for information to help find the suspects.

The burnt out remains of two targeted cars. Photo: Bearded Broz

West Midlands Police has said it has now stepped up patrols and installed a camera in the area in response to the attacks.

A spokeswoman said: "We're investigating after a number of cars were damaged in suspected arson attacks on the Broadway, Walsall.

"We've received four separate reports - relating to six vehicles - overnight between 26 June and 4 July.