Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man seeks refuge in pub after being stabbed in car park outside

By Nathan RoweOldburyCrimePublished:

Five men have been arrested after a 21-year-old was stabbed in a pub car park.

Perry Hill Road - Google Maps
Perry Hill Road - Google Maps

The man was stabbed at around 1am on Sunday on the car park of the The Perry Hill Tavern on Perry Hill Road in Oldbury.

He went on to seek refuge inside the pub where staff called an ambulance for him, though the venue says the incident has nothing to do with them.

A second man involved with the incident also suffered injuries, but neither are thought to be life-threatening.

All five men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in custody.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called by paramedics to Perry Hill Road in Oldbury at around 1.10 am after a man was stabbed on a pub car park.

"The 21-year-old man suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

"He sought refuge in the pub where staff called for an ambulance. A second man suffered less serious injuries in the disturbance on the car park.

"Five other men have been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remain in custody today."

Police have asked anyone with information or mobile phone footage to get in touch via Live Chat at the force's website quoting log 201 of July 3, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News