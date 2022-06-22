Family of teenager stabbed to death in Wolverhampton set up bleed kit foundation

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart died from his injuries after an incident in The Haymarket area of Pendeford in Wolverhampton on May 27.

Now his heartbroken family have launched an online appeal for donations to purchase the special wound care kits which will be installed near community meeting venues in a bid to save lives and tackle knife crime.

The appeal has so far raised almost £1,700 with 24 hours of being launched.

His family stated: "On the 27th May 2022, we lost our boy, Zane Kyle Smart in horrific circumstances. Knife crime took a kind,15-year-old soul from our world.

"Words cannot describe what this loss has done to our family. And with that, we feel words are just not enough.

The scene at Wayside, Pendeford

"Knife crime is at it’s all time high. Between 2020-2021 there were 41,000 incidents of knife crime reported. This number will continue to rise, therefore we need to support our communities and teach adults and children how to save the lives of others and provide the necessary equipment to save lives if a knife attack should happen.

"Nothing we can do will bring back Zane, but our mission is to stop this happening to anyone else’s child, family or loved one by establishing The Zane Smart Foundation.

"We want to educate, provide and supply training and emergency bleed kits to communities. We want to teach others what catastrophic effects this has on the victim, the families and the NHS. We want to educate our communities on how to use the kits and we hope and pray, this can save other lives.

"We as a family, will never be able to see, feel or talk to Zane again, but if we can save just one life, one poor child’s life, and stop another family experiencing the devastating loss we will never overcome, we will do everything in our power.

"We are asking you to help kickstart our foundation today with a donation of whatever you can afford. We are going to place these locally so they are always to hand.

"We hope to spread our story through every community and reach as many people as we can."

Zane's funeral is due to be held in Cardiff.

To donate towards the kits visit gofundme.com/f/the-zane-smart-foundation