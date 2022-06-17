Staffordshire force hits the road with new hybrid emergency cars

The new police vehicles

The first three hybrid Volvo V60 Cross Country models out of 35 ordered by the force have arrived and ready to be rolled out in Stafford, East Staffordshire, Stoke North areas.

The all-wheel drive models will allow officers to operate in a variety of road conditions with features including LED lighting and enhanced reflective livery to provide great visibility for both staff and public safety.

Staffordshire Police enabling services director John Bloomer said: “Investing in our fleet of emergency vehicles and making sure it is modern, sustainable and resilient is extremely important. As well as being greener and better for the environment, our new vehicles will help to keep the public safe, and support enhanced response times from our new approach to local policing.

“Whilst there are well-publicised long lead times for delivery of new vehicles we are committed to providing our officers with the right resources, including the latest technology and kit, to deliver the best possible service.”