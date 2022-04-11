Wolverhampton bike meet descends into chaos as two riders flee police

The stolen bike was written off in the crash

Police attended the meet at Wolverhampton Science Park on Sunday, with traffic officers there to make sure riders "didn’t cause any problems for motorists".

Two bikes at the meet failed to stop for officers and attempted to flee by driving at excessive speeds, through red lights, off-road and overtaking other motorists.

They were tracked by a police helicopter to Elston Hall Lane, one-and-a-half miles away, and brought to a halt by a stinger.

A 17-year-old rider crashed into a car and has been taken into custody where he remains on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs.

The boy was not injured and the bike he was riding had been stolen in Wolverhampton last month and was written off in the crash.

The other rider made off and police are making on-going efforts to trace him.

Around 30 to 40 bikes attended the meet, and a number of riders and their bikes were sprayed with a DNA spray which marks the bikes, clothing and skin of any riders and passengers with a uniquely coded but invisible dye.

If suspects are arrested or bikes recovered, the DNA code will link offenders to bikes and any associated criminal offences.

A number of bikes were suspected to be stolen, with one was seized for being ridden with no insurance.