Awards for Walsall police pair who tackled teens with knives

Published:

Two PCSOs have been given awards after they managed to detain two teenagers who were seen running down a busy Walsall road with knives.

PCSO Joe Bull, Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine and PCSO Ellie Fletcher
Police Community Support Officers Joe Bull and Ellie Fletcher were patrolling Bloxwich in May last year, when someone told them that they had seen two teenagers running down the high street with knives.

Another witness told them that they had seen the teenagers hold up a taxi driver.

The PCSOs split up and followed the boys before detaining them and seizing the knives, which the youths had stolen from a shop.

Police officers then arrived to arrest them.

PCSOs Bull and Fletcher were awarded Chief Constable Commendations by Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine at an awards ceremony on Thursday.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

